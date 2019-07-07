EDGEWOOD, Ill. (WAND) - Three people are injured after a tailgating driver knocked a vehicle into a ditch.
The crash happened on I-57 near milepost 145 around 3:12 A.M. on Sunday.
State Police say a 34-year-old Matthew Johnson of Missouri was following a vehicle too closely in Edgewood. Johnson eventually hit the vehicle from behind: sending it into a ditch.
Three Urbana residents were sent to the hospital in the crash.
Johnson faces charges of not reducing speed to avoid a crash and not having insurance.