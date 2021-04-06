DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Heritage Behavioral Health Center - Oasis Program, Northeast Community Fund Food Pantry, and Salvation Army of Macon County each received a $10,000 grant from AmerenCares to support community members near the North Decatur reliability project.
"We are thrilled to receive a donation from Ameren Illinois to purchase food and other items," said Jeff Mueller, Director, Oasis Day Center. "We have struggled at times to meet the needs for so many people in Macon County and this gracious $10,000 donation from Ameren will help us meet our local need."
The three grants were made available through the AmerenCares program.
Shawn Schukar, president of Ameren Transmission Company, said a key focus of the company is to partner with nonprofit organizations like Salvation Army of Macon County to improve the quality of life for those communities Ameren Transmission serves.
“At Ameren, our goal is to deliver safe, reliable and affordable energy to our customers in both Illinois and Missouri," Schukar said. "This donation is part of $210,000 in grants provided to 21 nonprofits located in communities near Ameren Transmission projects that are focused on efforts to address poverty, food insecurity and impacts related to COVID-19."
