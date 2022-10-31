HOMER, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup is releasing the names of three men involved in a single vehicle crash on Saturday night near Homer.
The driver, Daniel J. Albers, age 38, of Fairmount, Illinois, and passengers Lucas S. Bohlen, age 36, of Ogden and Matthew K. Drake, age 38, of Saint Joseph, were reportedly driving north on Homer Lake Road when their vehicle left the roadway and struck a building and a tree near 2512 Homer Lake Road North.
All three men were pronounced dead at the scene at 6:41 p.m. Saturday.
A fourth passenger in the vehicle was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Autopsies will be performed on Tuesday, November 1 at the Champaign County Regional Autopsy Facility located in Urbana.
An inquest may be held at a later date.
The circumstances surrounding this crash are under investigation by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit, and the Coroner’s Office.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.