(WAND) - Three more days of a major heat wave and then relief is on the way to Central Illinois.
Highs today will reach the upper-90s and close in on 100° Thursday. Once you add in the humidity, it'll feel like 105°-115° today and tomorrow.
Overnight lows the next two nights will only drop into the mid-to-upper-70s.
By Friday, a cold front will drop through the area. Ahead of it, it'll still be hot and humid with highs in the mid-90s. It'll feel like 105°-110°.
While most of the shower and storm activity today and tomorrow will stay to our east across Indiana, a few showers and storms are possible Friday afternoon and evening.
We'll cool off this weekend.
It'll still be warm Saturday with highs in the mid-80s, but highs drop to around 80° Sunday. That'll last into early next week.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
