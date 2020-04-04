CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign County is announcing three new COVID-19 cases.
That brings the county total to 55. That's the most cases across Central Illinois.
For information on demographics, please visit the Champaign-Urbana Public Health website at: https://www.c-uphd.org/champaign-urbana-illinois-coronavirus-information.html
Carle Urbana on Windsor and Carle Mahomet will be open daily only to patients with symptoms consistent with the virus that causes COVID-19 and other seasonal respiratory illnesses.
Carle Mahomet dedicated RTC will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed from Noon to 1 p.m.)