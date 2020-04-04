coronavirus

coronavirus,3d render

 dowell

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign County is announcing three new COVID-19 cases.

That brings the county total to 55. That's the most cases across Central Illinois.

For information on demographics, please visit the Champaign-Urbana Public Health website at: https://www.c-uphd.org/champaign-urbana-illinois-coronavirus-information.html

 Starting on Monday, Carle will be dedicating two locations in Champaign County for respiratory treatment. 

Carle Urbana on Windsor and Carle Mahomet will be open daily only to patients with symptoms consistent with the virus that causes COVID-19 and other seasonal respiratory illnesses. 

Carle Mahomet dedicated RTC will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed from Noon to 1 p.m.) 

 
 