SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)– Three new state-supported mass vaccination sites are coming to southern and central Illinois.
Two of the vaccination facilities will be located in Carbondale, and the third facility will be located at the State Fair Grounds in Springfield.
The state will also be deploying additional Illinois National Guard mobile vaccination teams to stand up mobile sites in Sangamon and Jackson Counties.
At full capacity, the mass vaccination sites can administer a combined 2,700 doses daily, with the new mobile teams providing an additional 1,600 in daily dose capacity.
Each site will launch with an allocation of 4,000 doses per week with plans to ramp-up to full capacity, pending increases in federal vaccine shipments.
“My administration remains committed to administering the COVID-19 vaccine in an efficient and equitable manner which is why I’m pleased to announce these three new mass vaccination sites as well as multiple mobile vaccination sites in central and southern Illinois communities. These resources will be available to assist local health departments in administering the vaccine, a critical tool in combating this deadly virus,” said Governor JB Pritzker.
“While supply remains limited across the nation, here in Illinois, we are building out a robust vaccine infrastructure to ensure we can reach all of our residents as quickly as possible. As Illinois and other states across the nation await additional vaccine supply from the federal government, every Illinoisan can continue to do their part to fight this virus by following public health guidance and getting vaccinated when it is their turn to do so.”
“Vaccination is critical in ending this pandemic, and we must ensure equitable access to the vaccine,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “We will continue to work to bring vaccines to communities across the state. And as we work to increase access to the vaccine, so shall we continue our educational and outreach efforts to increase acceptance of the vaccine.”
Mass vaccination sites will serve those in Phase 1A and 1B by appointment.
Sites coming online this week include the following:
Feb. 19
Banterra Center
Southern Illinois University, Carbondale IL
Up to 540 doses per day
February 19
Carbondale Civic Center
Carbondale IL
Up to 540 doses per day
February 17
Orr Building
Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield IL
(217) 210-8801
Up to 1,620 doses per day
“Jackson County Health Department is proud to partner with the State of Illinois and the Illinois National Guard to vaccinate residents of Jackson County and across southern Illinois,” said Bart Hagston, Administrator, Jackson County Health Department. “This support will prove to be a game-changer in our ability to get eligible individuals vaccinated and protect them from COVID-19. We are excited to have these partners as we undertake this critical mission.”
“We are very grateful to the Governor for locating this large vaccination center in our community and we are delighted to be partnering with the National Guard who have brought military precision and discipline to this operation,” said Andy Van Meter, Sangamon County Board Chairman.
As of Feb. 15, more than 800 Illinois National Guard service members have assisted with COVID-19 response throughout Illinois.
“The Illinois National Guard has played a vital role in the whole-of-government effort to control the spread of this deadly virus, and we are proud to help communities save lives with these vaccines,” said Maj. Gen. Rich Neely, the Adjutant General of Illinois and Commander of the Illinois National Guard. “I’m proud of our Guard women and men as they step up to the plate again to help our fellow citizens.”
There are now more than 850 vaccination locations in Illinois open to the public. While the state is working to increase the number of vaccines administered daily, it is limited by the number of vaccines available and allocated by the federal government.
