MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Three new McLean County residents tested positive for COVID-19. That brings the county total to to seven.
The cases include one female in her 70s with underlying health issues. She is currently hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit.
The second is a male in his 50s who has recently traveled internationally. He is isolated at home.
The last resident is a male in his 20s who is also in home isolation.
“The McLean County Health Department remains dedicated to protecting the health of our residents and doing what we can to prevent further spread of this virus,” Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said. “We continue to work with our local and state partners in a collaborative response effort to COVID-19. It has been amazing to see so many local groups and the citizens of McLean County step up during this difficult time, working together to ensure that the needs of our community are being met.”