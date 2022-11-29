CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) — The Charleston Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at 102 N 12th St. around 4 p.m.
According to a release from CFD, one resident was home at the time of the fire, escaped through a second story window, and was treated at the scene. Several pet dogs perished in the fire.
A second alarm was called due to the amount of fire and crews were able to bring it under control in about an hour. CFD was assisted by Charleston Police Dept, Mattoon Fire Dept., Lincoln Fire Protection District, City of Charleston Building Dept. Coles-Moultrie County 911 and Ameren CIPS.
Three residents were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
