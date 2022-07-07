CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Three people were injured in a single-vehicle crash in Champaign County Wednesday.
The crash happened on Interstate 57 southbound near milepost 238 at 2:30 p.m.
Officials said a vehicle driven by 79-year-old Dennis Ozier of Sullivan was going south on I-57 near milepost 238 entering a construction zone when he changed lanes and lost control.
The vehicle overturned and came to rest upright across both lanes of southbound traffic.
Ozier and two passengers, 58-year-old Robert Hochstetler of Arcola and 46-year-old Raymond Beachy of Humboldt, were taken by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Ozier was cited for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.