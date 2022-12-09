CHARELSTON, Ill. (WAND)- The Charleston Fire Department was dispatched to 1136 W Hayes in Charleston for a report of a structure fire.
According to the Department, crews were called out around 8:20 a.m, on Friday, and upon arrival found smoke and fire coming from the rear of one of four apartments in an apartment building.
Fire crews said the fire breached the window and started to work its way up to the second floor. Crews were able to make an aggressive attack and were able to get the fire under control.
Additional personnel was requested to the scene.
Officials report none of the residents in any of the four apartments were home at the time of the fire.
Crews were on scene until around 11:30 a.m.
The three residents of the fire apartment have been displaced due to the extent of the damage.
Crews said the apartment had extensive fire, smoke and water damage throughout. The other three adjacent apartments had minor smoke damage.
No injuries were reported as a result of the fire. The fire is currently still under investigation.
The Charleston Fire Department was assisted by Mattoon Fire Department, Charleston Police Dept, Charleston Building Department, Coles Moultrie County 911, Coles-Moultrie Electrical Coop and the American Red Cross.
