DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Just moments after announcing the second death of a Macon County resident, the Macon County Health Department said there is now a third.
The third person is a woman in her 70s and the second was a male in his 80s. Both are residents at Fair Havens Senior Living long-term care facility, according to the Joint Crisis Communication Team.
According to the family, the woman was 74-year-old Sharon Logan.
The family of Logan reached out to WAND-TV on Monday afternoon, saying the Macon County Health Department had alerted them to Logan's death. However, when WAND-TV reached out to the health department, Macon County Public Health Administrator Brandi Binkely said she was unaware of the woman's death, the phone call was just 30 minutes before the release was sent out on the deaths.
We asked Binkley for a statement on the reporting process for COVID-19 cases and deaths. WAND-TV is still waiting for that process.
This is the third death of COVID-19 in the county. The first person was also a resident of Fair Havens.
Macon County said they have 42 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 31 of the cases at Fair Havens.
"As a community, we must all take ownership of this situation and act as though we, too, are on the frontline…because we are. We all have the power to turn our everyday actions into a first line of defense against the contraction and further spread of this virus," a press release announcing the death said.