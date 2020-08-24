DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Petitions to run for an open seat on Decatur City Council will be available starting Tuesday, August 25th.
There are three seats on Decatur City Council up for election in 2021.
The petitions will be available at 8:00 a.m. in the office of the City Clerk, located on the 3rd flood the Decatur Civic Center. You can also get the petition online by clicking here.
Council candidates must be United States citizens, registered voters, age 18 or older and must live in the city limits for one year preceding the election. Those wanting to run must submit petitions between Monday, November 16th through Monday, November 23rd.
The council members with expiring terms in 2021 are David Horn, Chuck Kuhle, and Pat McDaniel. To see a list of current council members, click here.
