CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Three people were shot and one killed in Champaign Sunday.
Police were called to the 900 block of W. Bloomington Rd. just before 2 a.m. for a report of a shooting.
When they arrived, they found three gunshot victims. A man was found in a vehicle with multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was rushed to an area hospital, but he did not survive.
Two women suffered non-life-threatening wounds to the legs.
Police said their initial investigation shows an impromptu gathering had started in the parking lot of an area business just minutes before the shootings.
All three victims were in or near the same vehicle at the time that the shooting occurred.
Police said the driver then reversed across a parking lot and hit another vehicle, leaving another woman with non-life-threatening injuries.
Residents and businesses with exterior surveillance camera systems are asked to notify the police department.
No arrests have been made at this time.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.