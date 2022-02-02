ILLINOIS (WAND) - Illinois state troopers were hurt while working three different local traffic crashes Wednesday.
The first situation unfolded at about 7:40 a.m. Wednesday, when an Illinois State Police District 9 trooper was on the left shoulder of Interstate 72 westbound at mile post 122, which is near Illiopolis. They were assisting a stranded driver who slid off the road because of weather conditions.
The trooper's squad car was stationary with emergency lights activated. State police said a gray Chevrolet Impala moving westbound failed to yield to the stationary vehicle, slid on the roadway and struck the squad car's rear end. The Chevrolet driver, who state police identified as 29-year-old Anthony L. Newman of Springfield, was not hurt. The trooper went to a hospital and was released after treatment.
In the second, state police said a District 10 trooper was on the clock at about 12:36 p.m. while traveling southbound on Interstate 57 at mile post 181. They were south of Mattoon in the right hand lane with emergency lights off. Troopers said a black 2016 Chevrolet Trax driven by 20-year-old Dalton M. McCarthy of Maryland Heights was in the left lane.
McCarthy allegedly lost control of the vehicle on the slick pavement and hit the rear of the squad car. There were no injuries, but McCarthy was cited for following too closely.
At about 3:22 p.m. Wednesday, a District 9 trooper was on the right shoulder of the ramp from southbound Veterans Parkway to Interstate 72 eastbound in the southwest corner of Springfield. They were working at the scene of a crash.
Troopers said the fully marked squad car was stationary with emergency lights on. A vehicle on the ramp lost control on the ice and hit rear bumper of the squad car, pushing the squad into the initial wrecked vehicle.
The trooper in this situation was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to fully recover.
Both situations with District 9 troopers had a Move Over Law violation as a contributing factor.
“The brave men and women of the Illinois State Police (ISP) have placed themselves in harm’s way throughout the day today, will continue to do so throughout the night and will be there long after this winter storm has passed,” stated ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “If there is one thing those courageous souls understand it is the fragility of life, yet they continue to do the work of the people, protecting and serving. Please, everyone, stay at home. If you absolutely have to get out, move over and slow down upon approach of first responders. Give them the room they need to assist other motorists and get home safely to their families.”
So far in 2022, troopers said there have been three state police squad cars struck in relation to the Move Over Law. Two troopers have been hurt in Move Over Law related crashes.
To follow the Move over Law, also known as "Scott's Law," a person should slow down and move over when approaching an emergency vehicle or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights activated. A person who violates this law has committed a business offense and faces a fine of no less than $250 and no more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator will have their driver's license suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere from six months to two years.
