ATHENS Ill. (WAND)- Three students at Athens High School tested positive for COVID-19.
The school has been working with the Sangamon County Health Department in contacting all those possibly exposed.
At this time, the high school will remain closed until further notice.
A letter from Scott Laird, the school's superintendent, informs parents of the recent developments:
"After consultation with the Health Department, the District is permitted to reconvene in-person instruction at Cantrall Elementary and Cantrall Intermediate on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. A decision in regards to the Athens Campus (7-12) will be forthcoming after further discussion with the Health Department."
Laird confirmed a total of 4 cases had been reported at the high school.
