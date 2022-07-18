DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A local thrift store that benefits a women and children's shelter is asking for the community's help in purchasing a new air conditioning unit.
Over half of the funding for God's Shelter of Love in Decatur is in jeopardy, as Blessingdale's Thrift Store is in need for a new HVAC system to safely operate.
"The hottest it's been is 93.4 on the sales floor and that makes it really difficult," said Carolann Carara, Director of Retail Operations for God's Shelter of Love.
The not-for-profit is asking the community for support in purchasing a new HVAC unit at Blessingdale's. Dan Watikin, Executive Director, said they need $57,000 to replace it.
"Right now it's hard for all not-for-profits. It's hard for folks at home. Everyone is feeling the pinch of inflation and all of those things and so we are doing well, but we are funding our programs and taking care of ladies and kids and, by the way, the need is growing," said Watkins.
The mission of God's Shelter of Love is to bring hope to families by providing a Christ-centered environment promoting healing, restoration, independence, and self-sufficiency. According to directors, it not only offers a safe place to stay, but also food and clothing, referrals to other agencies, and programs that positively impact people's lives. The organization offers a nightly emergency shelter that sleeps 16, including a family room, as well as a long-term shelter for those ready to make tangible steps to self-sufficiency.
During the hottest of days, the store floor will reach upwards of 90 degrees. Carara said shoppers are still coming in, but they want to make sure the environment is comfortable for customers and workers.
"Our numbers for June this year were better than last year, and it was 93 degrees on the selling floor at some points," said Watkins. "We had 13 cars in the parking lot, so customers are so generous and supportive."
God's Shelter of Love said there is an alarming increase in the number of women with children who are seeking shelter over the past year, which means support is more crucial than ever. Recent inflation in not only food and gas but also rent has only heightened the need. Right now, there is at least 11-12 people in the emergency shelter and the main shelter has five.
To make a donation click here, or call 217-422-2790.
