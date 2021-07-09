DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A thrift store in Decatur is set to open its doors to the public on Saturday.
God's Shelter of Love Mission Market will open to the public on Saturday, July 10. The organization obtained the thrift store in May.
God's Shelter of Love serves women and children who are experiencing homelessness. Right now they are housing 10 children and 10 women. Dan Watkins, the executive director, said Mission Market will help the organization with their programming and their mission.
"We exist to provide help and hope to homeless women and children of Macon County."
Some of the women who utilize God's Shelter of Love are apart of Grace United Methodist Church. Watkins told WAND News the women attend bible study through the church, but they are also apart of "Grace Inspired Designs", which helps the women create different works of art and items out of recycled items.
Those handmade items are then sold in the store.
"To make something that someone says is good and good enough that I'm going to buy instills that value in them."
Eventually the store wants to hire some of the women they serve and pay them wages. Watkins said the plans are in the making, they just need to iron out all the details to get that up and running.
The store will be open Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
