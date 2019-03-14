Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Windy and becoming cloudy during the afternoon. High 64F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy early with showers becoming likely after midnight. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.