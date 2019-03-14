DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Memorial Hospital is hosing a free educational seminar celebrating World Kidney Day.
The event is Thursday, March 14, from 5 p.m. to 7: 30 p.m. in the DMH Classrooms.
DMH Kidney Specialists Mohammed Dawood, MD, Mohammad Hasnain, MD, and M. Mustansar Qureshi, MD will share risk factors, early detection of kidney disease, basic management and issues related to dialysis and transplantation.
The presentation will include guest speaker Yifei (Alex) Sun, MD, Vascular Surgeon, DMH Vein & Vascular Institute discussing Vascular Access.
"It is crucial that we encourage and facilitate education, early detection and a healthy life style starting at birth and continuing through to old age, to combat the increase of preventable kidney damage," said Dr. Hasnain.
Refreshments will be served.
Dialysis Units and DMH Kidney Specialists will be available for questions.
