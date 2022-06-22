SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - This Thursday's concert for the Levitt AMP Springfield Music Series has been postponed, because the headlining band has COVID.
Davina & The Vagabonds just returned from a tour in Australia, including a featured performance in the Adelaide Cabaret Festival 2022.
The new date for the concert, which will include the opening duo After-School Special from Springfield, is Wednesday, August 3.
The final two of the ten performances of this 2022 season will take
place on two consecutive nights, with Jazz Swing rescheduled for August 3 and Gospel on August 4.
The next regularly scheduled concert is Thursday, June 30, featuring Latin Dance and Springfield Jaycees’ fireworks presented by Pole Barn Chic. The evening’s headliner is Charanga Tropical, the Minneapolis-based band that was the first American group ever to be invited and perform at Cuba's International Danzón Festival.
Levitt AMP Springfield is a 10-week series of free and live music on the Y Block in downtown Springfield through Aug. 4.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.