CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Spring is here and that also means the return of tick bugs.
Last year, nearly 60,000 cases of tickborne disease were reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by state health departments and the District of Columbia. This year, U of I researchers are working vigorously to detect where the tick bugs are coming from.
However, in order to understand where they are coming from, they want to inform the public what they are and how harmful they can be.
"I want residents of Illinois to be aware of the three most common species of ticks that humans encounter in the state, no matter where in the state...one of those species can be found," said Vector Ecologist Holly Tuten.
She says ticks can bring forth a couple of very serious diseases.
"The reason that ticks are so good at this is because ticks bite multiple hosts in a single lifetime," she said.
Christopher Stone, a medical entomologist, says they are most visible during June and July. He says ticks are attracted to animals and humans.
"They hang out in wooded areas or vegetated areas," he said. "They sit and wait until someone walks past them."
Tuten says researchers now discovered a new invasive tick and the only way to identify where it is coming from or where they're all coming from is by asking people with ticks to save them.
Though one's initial reaction is to kill and throw away a tick, she says instead they should be frozen or kept in a sealed plastic bag and given to researchers so they can conduct their studies.
For information on how to remove ticks the proper way, visit the CDC website or contact a local doctor.
For additional information or to deliver ticks, email Holly Tuten at htuten@illinois.edu.