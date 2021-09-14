DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The annual Macon County CASA Great Gatsby Gala is nearly a month away and organizer said they still have tickets available.
The annual gala helps raise funds for Macon County CASA. The organization serves more than 300 Macon County children who are in the foster care system. The funds raised go towards expanding CASA programs and help more Macon County abused and neglected children.
"It's been a rough year and a half and for these children, it's double that. Everything they have been through, then you add the pandemic and the isolation included it in that," said Amy Brammer, president of the board of directors for Macon County CASA.
The event will have drinks, food and entertainment. All guests must be 21 years or older.
The gala will be held at the Mt. Zion Convention Center on Oct. 16, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. To purchase tickets, click here.
