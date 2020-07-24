SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Tickets are still available for a drive-in concert featuring Blake Shelton and special guests Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins Saturday night.
Springfield's Route 66 Drive-In will be hosting the event.
Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.
Six people will be allowed in a car, and tickets are $114.99 per car.
The show starts at 8:30.
Route 66 is doing all ordering for concessions through an app. That information is available on their website and Facebook page.
