DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Tickets are still available for the annual Northeast Community Fund "Farm to Fund" event.
The event will be held Saturday, September 17th at 6:00p.m. in Downtown Decatur. Tickets are $100 dollars each.
Guests can enjoy a sundown dinner on Merchant Street where food fresh from the farms is served family style.
To purchase a ticket click here.
