LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. (WAND) - Tiger Woods was injured in a Tuesday crash in California, authorities said.
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, responders went to the scene at 7:12 a.m. Tuesday. They said Woods was involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes.
The vehicle sustained major damage in the crash.
Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics used the "jaws of life" to extricate Woods from the vehicle. An ambulance transported him to a local hospital for treatment.
Woods' agent, Mark Steinberg, told Golf Digest the world famous golfer suffered "multiple" leg injuries and needed surgery.
Investigators from LASD Lomita Station are looking into what caused the crash.
