VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Tilton man is dead after a crash early Saturday morning on I-74.
Illinois State Police said the fatal crash happened at approximately 4:23 a.m. on I-74 just east of Danville.
The Vermilion County coroner identified the victim as Arnold B. Cravens, 54.
Police said Cravens was headed westbound and for an unknown reason rear ended another car, causing Cravens to slide off the roadway into a median barrier. The other driver hit a guardrail on the right side of the roadway.
Cravens was pronounced dead at the scene. All I-74 lanes are now reopened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.