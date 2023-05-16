SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Tim McGraw will play the Illinois State Fair Grandstand.
The concert was announced Tuesday morning.
McGraw will play on Thursday, August 17th.
Tickets to see the 3-Time Grammy Award winner go on sale Friday, May 19 via Ticketmaster.
For more information about the Illinois State Fair, click HERE.
