(WAND) - The starting time for Friday's game Lanphier vs Lincoln has been pushed back due to heat.
District 186 announced Memorial Stadium Gates will now open to the public at 6:30 p.m. with a 7:30 p.m. start time for the game.
"We appreciate your patience and cooperation as we do our best to prepare and deal with the heat. The safety of our students, staff and community is our highest priority. We will continue to provide updated information if needed," the district said in a statement.
