DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The deadline to respond to the 2020 Census is quickly approaching, and Oct. 5 will be the last day to respond.
With a national pandemic still looming over the nation's head, State Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Taylorville) said he's not surprised people are forgetting to complete the Census.
"This is a part of the Constitution," Davis said. "Our forefathers wanted us to count every American and everyone in this country every 10 years."
Deputy City Manager of Decatur John Kindseth said filing out the Census determines more than people may think.
"It ultimately determines how much funding is allocated for schools, how much funding is allocated to health care and how much funding is allocated for public transit," Kindseth said. "Our parks and recreation programs are even based on that."
According to Kindseth, checking those boxes is especially important in the state of Illinois.
"The state of Illinois is losing population, the same way the city of Decatur is losing population, and Macon County is losing population," Kindseth said. "That data basically will drive what our political representation in Washington looks like."
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Macon County currently has a 70 percent self response rate, while regions like Sangamon County sit at 73 percent.
"I've seen communities, their entire road budget and police office budget, really dissipated by erroneous Census information in the past," Davis said. "It helps our local communities get tax dollars redistributed back into your community."
While both counties beat the national average of 66 percent, Kindseth said numbers are still low.
"We have had lower counts this year than we have had in the previous Census," Kindseth said.
According to Kindseth, getting an accurate count of people in the community is important to ensure the city is getting its appropriate resources. He even compares its importance to voting.
"I often times say filling out the census is more important than voting," Kindseth said. "The reason for that is, because you'll get to vote numerous times over the next decade. You won't have the opportunity to really count for resources and political representation over the next 10 years if you're not counted in this current Census."
Kindseth said taking just a few minutes to fill out the Census could help change the face of a community for the next decade.
"Going online and doing your census is easy. It literally takes somewhere between four to six minutes. It's nine questions. You can do it from a smart phone," Kindseth says. "Each person is ultimately worth $1,500 to their local economy by being counted. It takes four minutes to make sure you're counted."
