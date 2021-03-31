MT. ZION (WAND) - Times and locations of a funeral and procession in memory of fallen state police trooper Todd Hanneken have been announced.
The funeral for Hanneken is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 1 at Mt. Zion Intermediate School (310 S. Henderson St.). Admittance to funeral services is by family request only.
There will also be private interment services for the family.
When the funeral services and a first responder walkthrough end, a procession will follow an organized route at a low speed. Intersections along this route will be blocked to ensure the safe travel of vehicles in the procession.
The public is highly encouraged to line this route to show support. Lineups can happen both before and after the funeral. Beforehand, people can line up at about 9:15-9:30 a.m., and the service is expected to be over by 11 a.m. or 12 p.m.
As WAND News has previously reported, the group "Flag Man's Mission Continues" has used volunteer help to work on placing 2,000 flags along the route Trooper Hanneken's body will travel.
A map of the procession route is attached to this story. It will take the following path:
- Leave 310 S. Henderson St., Mt Zion, IL 62549
- Follow S. Henderson St. to W. Main St.
- Head west on W. Main St.
- Head north on N. Baltimore Ave. to US-36 E
- Turn right onto US-36 E
- Continue on US-36 E to Long Creek Rd.
- Turn right onto Long Creek Rd.
- Turn right onto Camp Warren Rd.
- Turn left onto N. Kruse Rd.
- Turn right onto IL-121 N
- Take IL-121 N to Wildwood Dr. in Mount Zion
- Turn left onto Wildwood Dr.
- Turn left onto Woodland Dr.
- Interment – Mt. Zion Township Cemetery, 725 Woodland Dr., Mt Zion, IL 62549
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.