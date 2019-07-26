FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) -A Tip-A-Cop fundraiser is being held Friday to benefit Special Olympics Illinois.
Texas Roadhouse locations are teaming up with local police to raise money and awareness for the organization.
This is an annual event.
Officers will serve as celebrity waiters and donate all the tips they receive to Special Olympics to support year-round sports, health and fitness programs for athletes of all abilities.
Over the past eight years, Illinois' Texas Roadhouse restaurants have raised more than $567,000 for Special Olympics.
In addition to tips, each restaurant will donate ten percent of all sales for the night.
The event will be from 4 to 11 p.m. at the following local Texas Roadhouse locations:
- 2540 W. Iles Avenue, Springfield
- 204 N. Country Fair Dr, Champaign
- 1155 S. Route 51, Forsyth