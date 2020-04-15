INDIANAPOLIS (WAND) — So many of us are adjusting to working from home now, but our backs might not be adjusted yet.
"Moving around and putting yourself in awkward situations where you're leaning over on the couch, trying to type and doing things like that, it just becomes challenging to find a space that works for you," said Brian Norton, a certified ergonomic assessment specialist who works on the INDATA Project with Easterseals Crossroads told WTHR-TV.
The group offered several tips to make sure you are taking care of your body while more people are working from home.
"Alternate between sitting and standing as much as possible," he said. "And take a 5 to 20-minute break every hour or so."
Norton also suggested keeping devices like your phone or tablet at eye level to avoid straining your neck.
"To get your workstation in a proper position, think about what you have at your home — be creative," Norton said. "Use tissue boxes, books, pillows, those kinds of things to help. When you're seated in the chair, put a pillow behind your back to provide some support."
Norton's final tip was a reminder to give yourself grace if you can't remember to always sit up straight. A helpful idea is to set an alarm on your phone to check in with your posture every 20 minutes or so.