SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - With the holiday shopping season in full swing, both stores and scammers are looking for ways to get your money.
Springfield FBI Agent Price McCarty said this is the time of year when the FBI sees increased amounts of scams.
"Just like we see marketing in the stores, scammers they will change their scams online to sort of fit the holidays. So shopping deals look a little bit more too good to be true but that's what we typically see online.""I would trust their common sense. Often times the people that we talk to who notify us that they believe they've been scammed they feared the scam before it even happened so they were suspicious in the very beginning but the temptation was very it was just too good and this happens to everybody again it happens to everybody."
According to the Internet Crime Complaint Center's 2020 Report, last year non-payment or non-delivery scams cost people more than 265 million dollars. Credit card fraud cost people another 129 million dollars.
"Just by shear volume it's more than likely to go up this time of year because of the opportunities during holiday shopping. One thing that people should look out for are opportunities where people are selling things but they want payment in the form of gift cards. So when people are buying things online as we talked about they should try their very best to buy from a reputable, legitimate site," said McCarty.
If you do fall for a scam, make sure to notify your credit card company, local law enforcement and report it to the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center (ic3.gov).
Price said the best way to prevent being scammed is to trust your instincts.
The FBI said never open suspicious emails offering deals or ones from government agencies asking for personal information or money. A government agency will never ask for money or that kind of information over phone or email.
