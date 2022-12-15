This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.
(WAND) — The Illinois chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) has provided these tips to bring comfort to those struggling with mental health or grieving the loss of a loved one during the holidays.
- Get outside during daylight hours. Fewer daylight hours can impact your mood. Find time to get outside; take a walk, sit outside, watch a sunrise.
- Make connections with others. Reach out to someone else who may be lonely. Share how you are feeling and make a point of checking in and supporting one another through the season.
- Maintain healthy sleep habits. Getting enough sleep and maintaining a consistent sleep schedule can help with stress. Go to bed earlier than usual, leave your phone in another room, lower the thermostat to help with sleep.
- Take breaks. Schedule downtime during the holidays. Take a break from news or social media. Practice meditation or mindfulness exercises.
- Remove something from your holiday task list. Give yourself permission to not do everything on your list. Keep from over-extending yourself this season. Agree not to exchange gifts in advance of a holiday. Excuse yourself from holiday greeting cards or making the traditional time-consuming dessert.
- Find balance between being with others and being alone. If you are feeling down, it’s OK to skip that traditional holiday gathering. But don’t isolate yourself completely. Invite a couple people for a low-key get-together or take a nature walk with a friend. Go to a concert or movie.
- Find choices within obligations. If you find yourself needing to attend an event you would rather avoid, find ways to give yourself choices. Avoid contentious conversations by taking a walk after dinner, leave early.
- Set personal boundaries. Practice ways to say no. “I’d rather not discuss that here today.” “That is not OK with me.” “I’m more comfortable this way.” “No, thank you.”
- Prioritize your mental health. Keep doing things that are important to your mental health. Keep therapy appointments. Take medication on time and plan for getting refills. Limit or avoid alcohol consumption. Keep up exercise or meditation routines.
- Find resources if you’re struggling. You can find mental health resources through AFSP (https://afsp.org/suicide-prevention-resources#finding-mental-health-care). For those dealing with a loss of a loved one to suicide, find specific resources here (https://afsp.org/ive-lost-someone).
“Remember, above all, to take the time for self-care,” said Phil Martinez, a licensed clinical professional counselor and board member of AFSP-Illinois. “Take a walk, read a book, practice yoga, meditate – whatever it is, be good to yourself, it’s only then that you can be there for others.”
