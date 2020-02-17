yingying

This undated file photo provided by the University of Illinois Police Department shows Yingying Zhang. Lawyers for Brendt Christensen, an ex-University of Illinois student accused of killing Zhang say school counselors didn't offer him adequate care when he sought help for homicidal thoughts months before Zhang went missing. In a filing unsealed this week, Christensen's attorneys said he told campus counselors he'd been "ruminating" about committing murder but that his treatment by counselors had been substandard. Prosecutors say that claim would be inaccurate and irrelevant. A Tuesday, April 9, 2019, statement from the Champaign-based school says counseling center staff are trained to provide care "consistent with the best practices in mental health care nationally." (Courtesy of the University of Illinois Police Department via AP File)

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Three law enforcement officials will be honored for their work investigating the killer of a visiting Chinese scholar at the University of Illinois.

Sgt. James Carter, Detective Eric Stiverson and telecommunicator Kenny Costa of the University of Illinois Police Department will be awarded the Chancellor's Medallion at a ceremony Feb. 24 in Champaign.

The award is the highest honor given by the university and has been awarded seven times.

Brendt Christensen was convicted and sentenced to life in prison last year in the June 2017 kidnapping of Yingying Zhang. She was a graduate student who had recently arrived at the school's campus.

The (Champaign) News-Gazette reports that Costa watched hours of security camera footage after Zhang was reported missing, eventually finding video of her getting into a black Saturn Astra.

Carter was credited for spotting a crack on one of the car's hubcaps, allowing investigators to focus on Christensen.

Stiverson helped to interview Christensen, who eventually admitted picking up a woman on campus but still claimed he had dropped her off. Christensen was later recorded telling his then-girlfriend that he had killed Zhang.

Investigators have been unable to find Zhang's body.