SULLIVAN, Ill. (WAND) - In honor of National Voter Registration Day, the Moultrie County Clerk's Office held a drive-thru voter registration day.
Members from the Democratic Central Committee, the Republican Central Committee and clerk's office set up a tent outside the Moultrie County Courthouse to help residents get registered to vote.
"We want to make is easy for people," said Georgia England, Moultrie County clerk and recorder.
The Illinois State Board of Elections announced for the 2020 General Election, nearly 8.4 million people cast their ballot. Matt Dietrich, public information officer for the election board, said while odd years have lower voter registration, he is hopeful more people will sign up and prepare for the next election.
"We are hoping we make that a consistent number and are always going up," Dietrich said.
The process to register to vote should only take someone 5 to 8 minutes, according to England. If a residents doesn't have time to register in person, they can always go online to the Illinois State Board of Elections website.
