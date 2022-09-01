CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Toast to Taylor Street Block Party returns on September 3 for the fifth installment of this event on Taylor Street in downtown Champaign.
The block party features local artists, makers, and vendors, and musical performances from local and regional bands. The event is free to the public.
Miles Nielsen & the Rusted Hearts will be headlining the event and are set to perform at 9 p.m. Nielsen, son of Rick Nielsen from Cheap Trick, is a Rockford, IL-based band intertwining western-influenced rock and classic 60s soul.
Before the headliner, people can hear live music from: • Riders of the Golden Maize, Champaign-Urbana-based band, at 2:00 p.m. • Nectar, a indie punk band, at 3:00 p.m. • Belle Isle, a folk and soul band, at 4:05 p.m. • Modern Drugs, a power pop band, at 5:10 p.m. • Afro D & Global Sound Waves, a hop/jazz/soul/funk band, at 6:35 p.m. • Kilborn Alley Blues Band, Champaign-based blues band, at 7:40 p.m.
The event is presented by Farren’s Pub & Eatery, Fire Doll Studio, Champaign Center Partnership, and Pepsi Cola C-U Bottling Company and Home Delivery, with support from Perennial Sound Studio and Before Brand.
