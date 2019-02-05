SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A bill that would change the legal age of tobacco product use to 21 has passed a major hurdle at the Capitol.
On Tuesday, the bill will now go to the full State Senate for vote.
Senate Bill 21, also known as Tobacco 21, went to former Governor Rauner's desk, but it was vetoed. Governor Pritzker has voiced his support for the bill.
The American Lung Association has encouraged lawmakers to continue supporting the bill. They say it is vital to the state's health.
“The evidence is clear that Tobacco 21 saves lives, so state lawmakers need to push forward to again pass Tobacco 21 this year,” said Kathy Drea from the Lung Association. “With the dramatic rise of you e-cigarette use, mostly because of easily concealable products and fruit and candy flavors, Tobacco 21 is important now more than ever. We urge the Illinois House and Senate to follow the lead of the Public Health Committee and support this legislation, which is proven to protect the most vulnerable parts of our population, our children, reduce state health care costs and ultimately save lives.”
Currently, six states and more than 34 municipalities in Illinois have already passed Tobacco 21 laws.