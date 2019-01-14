SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Springfield jewelry store will close after 112 years in business.
Tobin Jewelers will shut down for good effective March 15.
The store's entire inventory of rings, watches, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, and other fine jewelry items will be sold at reduced prices starting at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 21.
"For 112 years my family has operated Tobin Jewelers and during this closing process we will operate in the same way that we have for more than a century, treating each customer with honesty and fairness," said Tobin Jewelers President R. Evan Hart, the great-grandson of the store's founder. "We want to thank the people of Springfield for 112 years of shopping at Tobin. It is time for us to say goodbye and thank you."
All jewelry will start at a discount on Jan. 21 and each week the discount will increase.
The jewelry store opened in 1907.