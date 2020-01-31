SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois State Fair announced six of the 11 concerts that will be coming to the fair this year.
Toby Keith and Craig Morgan will perform on Aug. 16. Kane Brown takes the stage on Aug. 14. Chris Young with Scotty McCreery and Payton Smith will perform on Aug. 18. LL Cool J will be on Aug. 19. On Aug. 20 Puddle of Mud with Fuel, Trapt & Tantric will perform.
Tickets will go on sale April 25 during the Illinois State Fair's "Corndog Kickoff" special event. The fair will release more information about this special event soon.
Ticket prices for the concerts announced today, include:
Kane Brown, Friday, August 14th
Track - $58/ Tier 1 - $48 / Tier 2 - $43 / Tier 3 - $38
Toby Keith with Craig Morgan, Sunday, August 16th
Track - $59 / Tier 1 - $49 / Tier 2 - $44 / Tier 3 - $39
The Traveling Salvation Show – A Tribute to Neil Diamond, Monday, August 17th
FREE Concert
Chris Young with Scotty McCreery and Payton Smith, Tuesday, August 18th
Track - $47 / Tier 1 - $37 / Tier 2 - $32/ Tier 3 - $27
LL Cool J, Wednesday, August 19th
Track - $47 / Tier 1 - $37 / Tier 2 - $32/ Tier 3 - $27
Puddle of Mudd with Fuel, Trapt & Tantric, Thursday, August 20th
Track (SRO) - $12 / Seating - $12 *