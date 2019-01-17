ST. LOUIS (WAND) – A father faces charges after his toddler son was found with cocaine and fentanyl in his system.
KSDK reports the 14-month-old child was at a daycare in the 3800 block of Illinois Avenue after Gayron Sloan dropped him off Tuesday. Court documents say the child was unresponsive and had to be hospitalized. Hospital staff discovered the presence of the drugs and called Sloan after reviving the child with Narcan.
Police say Sloan admitted to selling fentanyl and cocaine that he kept at home.
The suspect is charged with first degree endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk. His bond is set at $10,000.