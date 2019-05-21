CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A toddler in a pint-sized police car has captured the hearts of officers at the Champaign Police Department.
The department posted a picture of little Everett and Officer McCoy to it's Facebook accounty.
Officer McCoy was out on patrol when he saw the tot rolling around in a plastic car with a police sticker on the side. Everett got to see the real thing when Officer McCoy showed him his patrol car.
"While impressed, he thought his was just a bit cooler," the department posted of Everett. "No argument here. We think so, too!"