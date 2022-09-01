MAROA, Ill. (WAND) - A 3-year-old Maroa boy is back at home recovering after he suffered an electric shock by grabbing a garage door handle.
Shawn Procarione told WAND News on Monday he and his wife were cleaning their garage while their twin boys, were playing in the backyard. Procarione said they had shut the garage door and planned to head inside for lunch. They called their twin boys River and Talon, to come in. Procarione said he noticed his son River was at the garage door not moving.
"I thought he was kidding and then we realized it was more serious," said Procarione.
The family said River was shocked by electricity after he grabbed the garage door handle. He was wet from playing in a small pool and didn't have any shoes on. According to Procarione, the garage door was hot because of a faulty wire. After the incident, the handle was tested and the family found out it had 180 volts going to it when River touched it.
"We've touched it that handle at least 5,000 times. I mean we've been out here for 7 years."
Procarione said he called 911 right away and first responders were at their house in less than 3 minutes. He said the medical personnel and police were helpful with getting River to the hospital and calming him and his wife down.
River was taken to the hospital in Decatur and then taken to a hospital in Springfield. The family said doctors were worried about River's kidneys because of the shock. The 3-year-old was finally able to come home on Wednesday and was back playing in the yard with his twin brother, Talon.
"It's a scary thing and it could happen to anyone, I guess. You just something you have to check on you never think about."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.