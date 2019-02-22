TOLEDO, Ill. (WAND)- The month-old Neal Center YMCA is holding a “Saturday Sampler” open house this weekend.
The facility opened January 24 and has already passed organizers’ goal of 500 members, said COO Wendy Baker. Local leader Burnham Neal had developed plans for the community center and pool near the square in Toledo and provided funds to build it upon his passing.
“I was walking through the lobby the other day and heard someone tell our staff member ‘You don’t know the lives you’re changing by opening this building,’” Baker said. “It’s pretty amazing.”
The Saturday event includes a sampling of classes at the center. Visitors can try classes for twenty minutes. The event runs from 9 a.m. through noon Saturday.