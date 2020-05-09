URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A Tolono man was arrested for allegedly stealing weapons from a shed.
According to the News-Gazette, a couple, who live on S Pease st., found their shed broken into, with a compound bow, pair of rifles and several tools taken.
The couple called a friend who made one of the rifles, asking for a serial number. He recalled that Aaron Goodwin, 25, had called him earlier in the week, asking if he had any interest in buying the AR-15.
Tolono police obtained an search warrant for Goodwin's home Friday. That's where they found some of the missing shed items. Goodwin provided inconsistent answers for how he obtained the items. He finally admitted that he was trying to sell the AR-15. Charges will be filed against Goodwin Monday.
Goodwin has a pending case for allegedly breaking into two bars and stealing two TV's back on April 9-10. That story can be read here.
