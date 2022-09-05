PHILO, Ill. (WAND) - A Tolono man was killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash Sunday.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Preston S. Taylor, 36, was pronounced dead at 5:15 a.m. at the scene of the crash, near 1325 Country Road and 800 North in Philo, Illinois.
Officials said Taylor lost control of his all-terrain vehicle and flipped over landing in a nearby field.
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday at the Champaign County Regional Autopsy Facility and toxicology results are pending.
The crash is under investigation by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and the Champaign County Coroner’s Office.
