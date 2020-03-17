(WAND) – Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson are on the mend and heading home from the hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
The couple has moved to self-quarantine in their Australia home.
Hanks, 63, announced that he and his wife were experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, the disease associated with coronavirus, on his social media Wednesday. But both actors are now out of the hospital and quarantined at home, according to the two-time Oscar winner's son, Chet Hanks.
"So quick update on my folks, they're out of the hospital," Chet Hanks said on Instagram Monday. "They're still self-quarantined, obviously, but they're feeling a lot better."
Tom Hanks told fans that they decided to seek medical car after coming down with symptoms to resembling a cold, body aches and slight fever.
The couple has been trying to keep fans updated on their social media accounts.
Actors Idris Elba and Kristofer Hivju on Monday also said they tested positive.
Elba, star of shows “Luther” and "The Wire," told fans he was not experiencing any symptoms of the disease. Hivju, who played fan favorite Tormund Giantsbane on "Game of Thrones," said he was experiencing mild cold-like symptoms.
Both actors said they were quarantining at home.