(WAND) - Tom Hanks shared an update from Australia where he is in isolation with his wife, Rita Wilson. They both tested positive for COVID-19.
"Hello folks. @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us," the actor posted on Instagram. "We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time."
He added, "There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball."
Hanks, 63, posted Wednesday on Instagram that while in Australia, he and his wife, Rita Wilson, came down with symptoms resembling a cold, as well as body aches and slight fevers.
"To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive," Hanks wrote.
The actor wrote that he and Wilson, an actor and producer, "will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires."