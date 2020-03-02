(WAND) – A top doctor is telling people to stop buying face masks in the wake of COVID-19.
U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams’ posted on Twitter saying, "Seriously people, STOP BUYING MASKS!" His response was due to the face mask shortages as people are stock piling due to the coronavirus concerns.
"They are NOT effective in preventing general public from catching #Coronavirus, but if healthcare providers can't get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk!" he continued.
Adam’s urged people to wash their hands, stay home when sick and for people to get their flu shots.
Seriously people- STOP BUYING MASKS! They are NOT effective in preventing general public from catching #Coronavirus, but if healthcare providers can’t get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk! https://t.co/UxZRwxxKL9— U.S. Surgeon General (@Surgeon_General) February 29, 2020
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the masks are not effective, because they don’t filter small particles. What a mask does, is prevent people from sharing germs if they are sick.
Stores across the country are either out of stock of masks or running out fast.
The CDC recommends the following to prevent the spread of any respiratory disease:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Stay home from school or work when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
- If soap and water are unavailable, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.