A airport agent, who declined to be identified, wears a protective mask as she waits to assist international travelers at SeaTac International Airport, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in SeaTac, Wash. Few travelers or workers were taking such precautions at the airport Monday, but a new virus is taking aim at a broadening swath of the globe, with officials in Europe and the Middle East now scrambling to limit it. The number of people sickened by the coronavirus topped 79,000 globally, and wherever it sprung up, officials rushed to try to contain it. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)