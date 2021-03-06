DECATUR, Il. (WAND) -- Scammers were targeting a new age bracket last year: young people. Adults ages 18-24 reported the highest spike in loss from scam artists.
"Now we're seeing medium loss increase because they're comfortable spending more money online without doing the homework -- so what it really comes down to is trust -- how trusting are people upfront," Better Business Bureau President & CEO Jessica Tharp said.
Students at Millikin Univeristy are working to overcome scams through their data and privacy campaign -- they're encouraging students to download the app called last pass to protect passwords online.
"Especially now more than ever -- so many people going online and going online so quickly -- one of the steps that we're recommending is making sure you don't create easy to guess passwords and instead having a safe place to store them," Millikin University senior Brandon Kane, a Management Information Systems major said.
Online scams though peaked in 2020: the biggest one might surprise you.
"The puppy scam. in 2020 we learned that these scam artists -- we're going to offer a COVID-19 vaccine for a puppy -- people were sending money for that as well -- of course all of it being a scam," Tharp said.
The bureau also shares that young people are falling for more than just financial scams.
"I continue to be surprised with the romance scam. it is dropping down it's victim age to that 18 year old age bracket and they wind up sending money trying to help that person -- it's a very emotional scam," Tharp said.
So, the bureau offers tips to avoid scams -- especially online.
"If it sounds too good to be true -- than it probably is. The second thing is asking where this company is coming from -- if a company is not forthcoming with their location -- than that is a red flag too," Tharp said.
You can learn more about the bureau and the services they offer on their website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.