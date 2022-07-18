(WAND)- A Torch Ride by the Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Northwest will be held on Wednesday, July 20 for the families of Jesse Tilton and Karen Clifton.
Sgt. Jesse Richard Tilton, 23, of Long Creek, serving with the 508th Regiment, 82nd Airborne, U.S. Army in Afghanistan passed away on July 16, 2010.
Army Crpl. Karen Nicole Clifton, 22 of Mt Zion was killed on June 21, 2007.
Sgt. Tilton was in the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Frankfurt, Germany when he passed from injuries sustained while heroically tending to a fellow soldier during a battle in Kandahar, Afghanistan.
Crpl. Clifton, attended Mt. Zion schools through her junior year and was active in the Mt. Zion Police Department Explorer's Program. She moved to Florida in her senior year and finished her high school education. She then returned to Illinois and enlisted in the U.S. Army to begin a career with the Military Police.
The Torch ride will be held in there honor on Wednesday and the group is scheduled to enter via Route 51 North and should be at Coziahr about 3:40pm.
Local riders are encouraged to join in the route as it will proceed to then turn East on Route 36 and continue to 121. The route will then turn south on 121 and will meet the families at Fletcher Park.
The expected arrival time at Fletcher Park is 4:15pm.
Updates of the timeline will be posted on the Cruise 11 to Remember 911 Facebook page. Call (217) 791-1385 for more information.
Throughout his career Sgt. Tilton was awarded and recognized for the following achievements: the Bronze Star Medal, Purple Heart, the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, the Army Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon, the Overseas Service Ribbon, the NATO Medal and the Combat Medic Badge.
Crpl. Clifton had obtained the rank of Specialist in the 544th MP CO, Forward Platoon, 630th MP CO, 759th MP Battalion, 89th MP Brigade, U.S. Army, serving in Operation Iraqi Freedom, and posthumous promoted to the rank of Corporal and has been awarded the Bronze Star, the Purple Heart, Combat Action Badge, and the Army Good Conduct Medal.
